Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is currently pitching camp in Nanyuki, Laikipia County where the authority plans to plant an additional 50,000 trees by June 18, 2024.

"Since the launch of the KAA tree planting initiative in November last year, the authority has planted over 58,000 trees across various counties in Kenya including Uasin Gishu, Homa Bay and Kisumu," says an update on LinkedIn. The initiative is a crucial part of Kenya's broader environmental strategy to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

The KAA's tree planting efforts align with the government's directive to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, a move aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing Kenya's forest cover. "With a bold target of planting over one million trees, KAA's commitment stands as a beacon of environmental stewardship."

The current effort, led by Christine Ayanaye, Airport Manager, Isiolo, is in partnership with the National Environment Management Authority - KE (NEMA), the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Laikipia County Government and the Water Resource Authority, the post added. The initiative is part of the activities leading up to World Desertification and Drought Day on June 17, 2024.

"Together, we are making strides toward a greener and more sustainable future for Kenya. The initiative not only combats desertification and drought but also fosters biodiversity, enhances air quality, and provides numerous socio-economic benefits to local communities."