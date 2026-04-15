The Kenya Airports Authority has appointed Moses Wekesa as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, according to a statement issued in Nairobi on April 14, 2026. The decision was made by the board of directors following what it described as a rigorous and competitive interview process.

The board said Wekesa was identified as the candidate to lead the authority’s agenda as it advances its infrastructure and operational priorities. He brings experience from projects across Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Africa. He previously served as Business Development Director at KenGen, where he led initiatives focused on core business growth.

The authority noted that Wekesa’s experience in infrastructure development positions him to support the expansion of Kenya’s aviation sector. His academic background includes a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nairobi. He also holds postgraduate qualifications in finance, appraisal and project planning from the University of Bradford.

The board acknowledged the service of Mohamud Gedi, General Manager Finance, who served as Acting Managing Director. It stated that the transition was managed smoothly at a time when airport development programmes are progressing.

The authority is currently implementing projects that include modernising and expanding Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. These efforts are aimed at strengthening Kenya’s role in regional aviation and logistics and increasing the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

In the statement, the board extended its support to Wekesa as he takes up the role and continues the implementation of ongoing initiatives across the country’s airport network. The authority said it is still focused on developing, managing, and operating airports and airstrips as part of its mandate.