Kenya Airways CEO meets AFRAA for CEO Dialogues
AFRAA team toured Kenya Airways Fahari innovation hub that acts as a springboard for ideas and data-driven innovations
Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka hosted Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA) at the Kenya Airways headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya on March 7, 2023 for this year's 3rd edition of theAFRAA Member Airline CEOs Leadership Dialogues session. Both AFRAA and Kenya Airways leadership teams were present at the session.
The meeting presented an opportunity to discuss various subjects including the state of the air transport industry and the underlying dynamics, updates on Kenya Airways restructuring process, the airline consolidation feasibility study for Africa roadmap, status updates on the implementation of the air transport sustainability roadmap and advocacy actions on various issues impacting Kenya Airways.
"It gives me great pleasure to exchange ideas with Kenya Airways and take stock of feedback for continuous improvement and realignment of AFRAA actions to meet the individual needs of our members better," says Berthé. "This is one of the underlying strategies for AFRAA's business perspective to facilitate continued collaboration with our members to fulfil AFRAA's mandate."
At the end of the CEO Dialogues session, the AFRAA team toured the Kenya Airways Fahari innovation hub that acts as a springboard for new ideas and data-driven innovations to accelerate impact-driven solutions that address some of the societal and business challenges. Launched in 2021, Fahari innovation hub is part of Kenya Airways' strategy in contributing to the sustainable development of Africa by empowering, collaborating, and co-creating innovative ideas and strategies with local start-ups and the small-medium enterprises (SMEs) ecosystem.
The CEO Dialogues initiative is a drive by AFRAA to create engagement with member airlines and develop transformative initiatives anchored on five pillars including:
i. Safe, secure, and reliable air transport
ii. Visibility, reputation, and influence of African Airlines
iii. Sustainable air transport
iv. Cooperation; and
v. Data Intelligence