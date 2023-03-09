Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka hosted Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA) at the Kenya Airways headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya on March 7, 2023 for this year's 3rd edition of theAFRAA Member Airline CEOs Leadership Dialogues session. Both AFRAA and Kenya Airways leadership teams were present at the session.

The meeting presented an opportunity to discuss various subjects including the state of the air transport industry and the underlying dynamics, updates on Kenya Airways restructuring process, the airline consolidation feasibility study for Africa roadmap, status updates on the implementation of the air transport sustainability roadmap and advocacy actions on various issues impacting Kenya Airways.

"It gives me great pleasure to exchange ideas with Kenya Airways and take stock of feedback for continuous improvement and realignment of AFRAA actions to meet the individual needs of our members better," says Berthé. "This is one of the underlying strategies for AFRAA's business perspective to facilitate continued collaboration with our members to fulfil AFRAA's mandate."