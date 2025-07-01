Qatar Airways and Kenya Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), confirming the intention to enter a strategic partnership which will include a comprehensive codeshare agreement and increased flights between the East African state and Hamad International Airport, Doha.

The partnership will see Qatar Airways introducing a third daily frequency between Doha and Nairobi in codeshare with Kenya Airways, with flights due to be available for booking over the coming days. The new offering will be complemented by the launch of Kenya Airways-operated and Qatar Airways-marketed flights between Mombasa and Doha during the coming winter season. The two airlines will also codeshare on both networks to offer seamless connections.

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, said: “This partnership perfectly aligns with our airline’s robust turnaround strategy, which saw Kenya Airways’ return to profit for the first time in more than a decade earlier this year. The collaboration will also help expedite Kenya Airways’ efforts to boost tourism and air cargo activities, turning these and others into pivotal economic growth propellers for Kenya and the East African region.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “This partnership is yet another demonstration of our deepening ties with the African region. Today’s agreement, which comes as we celebrate 20 years of flying to Kenya, is coupled with our recognisable record of partnerships across the continent, most recently through our investment in Airlink. Our growing collaboration with our African counterparts ensures that Qatar Airways continues to contribute to the continent’s rapidly evolving aviation and economic ecosystem.”

Qatar Airways offers over 170 weekly flights to 30 cities across Africa. Over the past year, Qatar Airways has also optimised its schedule in most African destinations to improve connectivity to key destinations, including Brussels, Guangzhou, London, New York, and Washington through its hub, Hamad International Airport.