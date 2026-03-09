Lufthansa Cargo is strengthening its role as a logistics partner for the global automotive industry by offering tailored air freight solutions for manufacturers, suppliers and logistics partners, while demonstrating operational flexibility through recent charter operations across Europe, North Africa and the high-value vehicle segment.

Air freight remains the fastest and most reliable transport mode for time-critical automotive logistics, supporting manufacturers in safeguarding production, accelerating market launches and transporting prototypes as well as high-value vehicles. Modern automotive manufacturing relies on globally interconnected production networks, modular platform architectures and increasingly shorter development cycles. At the same time, supply chains face growing demands for speed, flexibility and resilience, making air cargo a critical link in ensuring production continuity and reliable transport of sensitive goods.

Since 2024, Automotive has been established as a strategic focus industry at Lufthansa Cargo, with dedicated efforts to develop industry-specific solutions. The company offers customised transport services ranging from urgent production shipments to complete vehicles and high-value cargo.

“Our automotive customers expect maximum speed and reliability. With our global network and specialised teams, we ensure supply chains remain stable even under significant time pressure,” said Frank Bauer, Chief Operations Officer at Lufthansa Cargo.

A recent charter operation in Europe highlighted this capability. After missing components threatened production in Belgrade, an A321 freighter departed Frankfurt less than 24 hours after the request was received at the end of January. The shipment was loaded in Vienna using 13 main deck and 10 lower deck positions before being transported onward without delay. Two additional charter flights followed in the following days. The operation demonstrated the airline’s ability to stabilise production risks quickly and provide capacity at short notice, including the successful commercialisation of return flights.

The carrier’s operational strength was also demonstrated in large-scale production support. In February, Lufthansa Cargo operated eleven A321F charter flights from Casablanca for Mercedes-Benz within eleven days. Despite exceptionally high airport utilisation, local teams ensured smooth operations and arranged additional cargo and loading units at short notice to manage the required shipment volumes. Close coordination across multiple teams enabled the successful execution of the flights in a time-critical production environment.

Automotive logistics also involves the transport of highly valuable assets. In early February 2026, an exclusive custom-built vehicle based on the Lamborghini Aventador was transported from Cairo to Europe. Following short-notice adjustments related to customs and documentation requirements, teams at Lufthansa Cargo ensured the vehicle was delivered safely and on time, highlighting the company’s expertise in handling high-value shipments and complex international coordination.

The strategic development of the automotive segment at Lufthansa Cargo is led by Rachid Massaoudi, who focuses on analysing global market requirements, advancing industry-specific solutions and strengthening collaboration between customers, product development and operational teams.

“In close coordination with our operational units, we translate individual customer requirements into feasible and tailor-made transport solutions,” said Massaoudi.

With these capabilities, Lufthansa Cargo positions itself as a strong partner for manufacturers, suppliers and logistics partners across the global automotive industry as it continues to pursue its mission of enabling global business.