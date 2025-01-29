Maureva, a leading provider of airline software and service solutions and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the leading trade association of Africa airlines, announce a strategic partnership which solidifies their commitment to advancing the aviation industry in Africa.

Under the partnership, Maureva’s expertise in airline financial, commercial, operational, passenger processing and business intelligence software and services will be closer to African airlines, says an official release from AFRAA.

"AFRAA and Maureva initiatives will empower airlines to safeguard revenues, reduce operational costs, digitalise cargo operations, optimise flight and crew management, enhance competitive advantage, and gain actionable insights for informed decision-making."

Gerald Furlong, Managing Director, Maureva says: "We are delighted to join forces with AFRAA to support the growth and transformation of the African aviation industry. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation, sustainability and excellence in airline operations across the continent. Together, we will tackle industry challenges and create new opportunities for AFRAA members."

Abderahmane Berthé, Secretary General, AFRAA adds: "AFRAA is pleased to welcome Maureva as a strategic partner. Their extensive experience and proven track record in airline solutions will undoubtedly bring significant value to our member airlines. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

With a strong presence in Africa, Maureva serves a growing portfolio of airlines across the continent, including 12 AFRAA member airlines. With offices in Mauritius and Reunion Island, Maureva provides tailored solutions to African airlines, ensuring sustainable operations, the release added.