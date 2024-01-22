Menzies Aviation has announced a new joint venture (JV) with Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos (SGA-SA) to deliver cargo and lounge services at Luanda International Airport in Angola.

The newly formed Menzies Angola will handle more than 30,000 tonnes of cargo each year, serving customers including Taag-Angola Airlines, Air France, TAP Air Portugal and Ethiopian Airlines.

It will also manage the VIP lounge at Luanda Airport, which serves more than 45,000 passengers each year, says an official release.

"Reporting to the Angolan Ministry of Transport, SGA Angola manages 18 airports including LAD, the main international airport of Angola. Its main mission is to provide high quality and safe services, with a focus on operational efficiency and sustainability."