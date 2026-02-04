Menzies Aviation has secured a 15-year licence to provide ground handling services at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. The licence was awarded by Bangalore International Airport Limited and will take effect from 1 April 2026, with operations to begin after regulatory approvals.

The company has operated cargo services at the airport for more than 15 years. Under the new agreement, Menzies Aviation will deliver passenger, ramp and baggage operations across Terminals 1 and 2. The licence allows airlines at the airport to access ground handling and cargo services under one operator.

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru handles more than 43 million passengers each year and continues to record growth in domestic and international traffic. India has reported growth in passenger numbers, seat capacity and network expansion, according to industry data cited in the announcement.

As part of the agreement, Menzies Aviation will start a recruitment programme that is expected to add about 1,000 employees over three years. The company said these hires will expand its existing cargo workforce of 1,700 staff at the airport. New employees will undergo training aligned with company safety and operational standards.

Menzies Aviation plans to invest more than US$9.2 million in ground support equipment at the airport. The investment will include electric equipment as part of its sustainability plans and aligns with airport operator initiatives related to decarbonisation and operations.

Charles Wyley, EVP Middle East, Africa & Asia, Menzies Aviation, said: “Securing this 15-year licence at one of India’s fastest-growing airports is an important step in strengthening our presence in a region experiencing exceptional aviation growth. We are proud to deepen our partnership with BIAL by delivering integrated ground handling and cargo solutions for our airline customers.”

Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said: “We are confident this partnership will further strengthen safe, efficient, and seamless ground handling operations at BLR Airport, support our long-term growth and sustainability ambitions, and deliver consistent value to our airline partners and passengers, reinforcing our vision of becoming a world-class aviation hub.”

The licence positions Menzies Aviation to expand its role at the airport as airlines increase operations. The company said the agreement supports airline partners and contributes to operational performance at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru.