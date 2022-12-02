Menzies Aviation, the global aviation logistics specialist, has expanded its partnership with FlySafair, a low-cost carrier in South Africa, from one airport to seven.

"The five-year contract will see Menzies provide passenger and ramp services for 40,000-plus turns per year at O.R. Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, King Phalo Airport, Dawid Stuurman International Airport and George Airport. This builds on an existing relationship at Bram Fischer International Airport," says a release from Menzies.

Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President, Middle East, Africa & Asia, Menzies Aviation, says: "We're delighted to provide ground services to FlySafair at more airports across South Africa. We began working with the airline at Bloemfontein last year and this latest win is a major milestone for our team as it reflects the high standard and service they consistently provide to our airline customers. We look forward to building our relationship with FlySafair and supporting them as they continue to grow."

FlySafair is the biggest domestic carrier by passenger numbers in South Africa with the airline expected to receive extra aircraft in the first half of 2023, the release said.