Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has awarded Menzies Aviation a five-year licence to provide ground handling services at nine airports across South Africa.

Menzies has been granted licences to operate at O.R. Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, Dawid Stuurman International Airport, Bram Fischer International Airport, George Airport, Kimberley Airport, King Phalo Airport and Upington International Airport, says a release from Menzies.

Menzies is the largest aviation services company on the African continent, employing over 3,500 people in 20 countries, the release said.

Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President, Middle East, Africa and Asia, Menzies Aviation, says: "We are excited to continue working with our partner ACSA following the renewal of our ground handling services licence. This extension ensures that we are also able to continue our support of the South African government's Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) integration programme, and our people can continue to develop their careers with us. We look forward to building our relationship with ACSA and supporting our airline partners, whilst growing our other services, such as air cargo and lounges, across South Africa."

Founded 28 years ago, ACSA is partially owned by the South African government, the release added.