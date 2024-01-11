Poppy Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation (DCA), will lead the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) after being re-appointed to serve another five-year term with the regulator, effective December 1, 2023.

This will be her third term at the helm of the aviation regulator, says an official release.

The appointment was approved by the South African Government Cabinet on November 20, 2023 as it ensures the government's continued commitment towards a stable, robust and efficient civil aviation sector, the release added.

"Khoza carries extensive experience and knowledge in aviation since being first appointed to this pivotal role in an acting capacity in October 2012, and then on a five-year fixed term basis from December 2013."

Khoza was the first woman globally to be elected to preside over the General Assembly at ICAO’s 41st Assembly Session in 2022, the release added.

“As the SACAA Board, we see this as a vote of confidence for the exemplary leadership the DCA has demonstrated over the past eleven years being at the helm of the organisation," says Ernest Khosa, Chairperson, Board, SACAA. "I would like to extend my message of support following this announcement from the Cabinet. The stability we see at SACAA is testament to her great leadership which has equally received positive cheers from staff, the aviation industry, and international counterparts, when we first made this announcement on November 20, 2023.

“Ms Khoza is an aviation trailblazer who is internationally recognised and supported. It is through her work that our South African aviation sector continues to hold a critical voice on global aviation dialogues. With this, I look forward to what 2024 will offer and towards an even more successful five-year cycle for the SACAA.”

Khoza adds: “I am deeply honoured and grateful for this opportunity to again serve as the Director of Civil Aviation. It is an exciting time for me personally and I pledge my commitment once again to drive positive change and promote safety, efficiency, gender equality and innovation in our skies.

“I would also like to thank the Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and Deputy Minister Lisa Mangcu for their support and leadership. I also thank the Department of Transport, the Board of Directors led by Khosa, the employees of the SACAA and the aviation industry for their immense support.

"Together with the team of highly competent professionals, we remain committed in fostering collaboration, cooperation and dedicate ourselves to preserving safety and security within this sector. We will also continue to partner with all industry stakeholders to enhance operational efficiency and safety to ensure that it maintains the required international standards.”