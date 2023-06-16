Public-private partnerships can play a key role in increasing the development and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through policy definition and alignment along with financial incentives.

"Policymakers have the chance to accelerate these processes by providing sustained and predictable support to the multi-year development of novel technologies, and by stimulating the ramp-up of capacity," says a statement by chief technology officers of seven major aviation manufacturers.

"Recognising the technical challenges associated with decarbonising aviation, greater public policy and financial support to accelerate SAF production and distribution over fuels used for surface transportation is essential. Additionally, close collaboration with the aviation industry and fuel suppliers is required in the development of infrastructure and investment in SAF production capacity to accelerate availability in support of demand. Lastly, establishing standards for qualification of 100 percent SAF pathways that ensure full compatibility with engines and aircraft for civil and appropriate defence applications as they become available is essential."

The statement was signed by Sabine Klauke, Chief Technology Officer, Airbus, Todd Citron, Chief Technology Officer, Boeing, Bruno Stoufflet, Chief Technology Officer, Dassault Aviation, Christopher Lorence, Chief Engineer, GE Aviation, Geoff Hunt, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney, Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer, Rolls-Royce and Eric Dalbiès, Strategy & Chief Technology Officer, Safran.

The development of fuel-efficient aircraft technologies has been a priority for the aviation industry for over 50 years and remains a priority, the statement said. "Greater uptake of SAF would mitigate the projected growth in aviation CO2 emissions as the customer demand for global air travel increases.

"Our companies are steadfast in delivering the technical solutions required to reduce the carbon emissions of the air transportation sector through our work in three key areas:

* Developing advanced aircraft and propulsion technologies that enable net-zero carbon emissions while maintaining the safety and quality standards of our industry;

* Implementing improvements in aircraft operations and infrastructure; and

* Supporting policies and measures that accelerate the availability and adoption of qualified SAF."