In its digital transformation plan, Qatar Airways Cargo aspires for reliable information, quick access, and efficient interactions - first and foremost for its customers, but also, in equal measure, for its personnel. Qatar Airways Cargo is Moved by People and offers the best user experience possible through a combination of clever technology and completely personalized customer service.

Digital transformation is a key component of The Next Generation concept, which entails a completely new way of thinking about business: in the fast-changing air cargo industry, The Next Generation approach is also intended to help Qatar Airways Cargo realize its full digital potential in order to improve processes.

"Digital tools are an enabler and an enhancement of our service portfolio, giving our customers a broad and varied choice of how they wish to interact with us, and our employees the tools for proactive rather than reactive engagement. Our digital developments are based on reducing process inefficiencies so that customers receive a faster turn-around. These adaptations enable our people to focus on value-added work, not on repetitive manual tasks that do not bring value," says Faisal Karamat, Vice President Customer Experience at Qatar Airways Cargo.

The airline is also striving to equip its sales staff with data analytics to give personalized services to clients, as well as to send aircraft-load and shipment information to the operations team ahead to flight arrival, allowing them to simplify cargo movement.

The digital transformation plan of Qatar Airways Cargo focuses on replacing repetitious manual operations with digital solutions, enhancing current systems, and building intelligent interfaces to industry software. Qatar Airways Cargo is also looking into methods to improve service response times at various client touchpoints. For example, whether a customer is IATA CASS-registered or non-IATA CASS determines how soon they may start an account with Qatar Airways Cargo.

"Our focus is tapping into available technologies and combining them with various in-house tools," Faisal Karamat explains. "We offer a full omni-channel experience where customers can book via various platforms of their choice."

Qatar Airways Cargo began providing capacity on Webcargo in February 2021, with over 50,000 orders in the first year. Its success has resulted in a broader omni-channel strategy in which clients may book with Qatar Airways Cargo in a variety of methods, including online via the airline's website or booking platforms, as is increasingly the case, or via the conventional phone or email booking method. Qatar Airways Cargo will soon announce additional third-party marketplace partners as well as a completely new booking experience in accordance with the carrier's The Next Generation concept.

"Customers welcome the quick and simple, digital booking experience through the display of available capacity and price, and the opportunity to make instantly confirmed bookings. They face no waiting time, nor is any additional manual interaction with staff required," Faisal Karamat says.

Qatar Airways Cargo's website has also seen a comprehensive overhaul this year to increase its engagement and offer a more interactive and reliable source of answers to customers' air freight questions. "Customer engagement has matured tremendously since we relaunched our website on 17 May 2022," Faisal Karamat explains. "We rebuilt the site from scratch to match user experience expectations. Regarding our overall digital transformation strategy: as our core business is air freight, we are not usually looking to develop in-house systems ourselves. Instead, we analyse the various options and collaborate with our IT partners to find the best solutions."