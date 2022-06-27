The operator further attributed its success to its diverse workforce. Celebrating diversity, Qatar Airways Cargo stated, "For Qatar Airways Cargo diversity is a strength. Its employees, are all different in skills, age, race, gender, religious beliefs, experience, and much more but are serving the commune values of the carrier. United in their individualism, they strive to give their customers the top quality service that makes Qatar Airways Cargo the world's number one cargo airline."

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways, said, "Strength in numbers is one thing – whether this is revenue figures or number of employees. Yet, the true strength, the core, and the success of a company is made up by the individual attitudes and aptitudes of its people."

The COO further stressed how the operator ran a global business. "Naturally, since air cargo is an international business, Qatar Airways Cargo is blessed with a highly international family of employees. Our staff come from close to 100 different countries and altogether speak more than 40 languages. We are also very diverse in age range, from 18 to 65. Every one of us at Qatar Airways Cargo comes with their individual strengths, life experiences, cultural background, and job responsibilities, yet we are all united in one goal: ensuring the success and satisfaction of our customers. That goal is achieved precisely because of our different skills and approaches. Diversity is a proven driver of positive performance, and Qatar Airways Cargo is living proof of this. WeQare's Chapter 4 is a celebration of our diversity."

Chapter 4 Diversity is the latest focus topic in WeQare's sustainability initiative centred around the environment, society, economy, and culture. It follows on from Chapter 3 – "Let's Stand Together", launched in April of this year, in support of disadvantaged children across the globe. Chapter 1 - "One Million Kilos" kicked off in July 2020, and provided the free transport of 1 million kilos of humanitarian aid and medical equipment to charitable organisations, and with Chapter 2 - "Rewild the Planet", which started in 2021, Qatar Airways Cargo committed to preserving wildlife and endangered animals, and transporting them back to their natural habitat free of charge.