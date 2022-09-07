The minister of tourism and air transport of the Republic of Senegal, Alioune Sarr, met AFRAA secretary general - Abderahmane Berthé and Air Senegal CEO - Alioune Badara Fall, ahead of the country's hosting of the 54th Annual General Assembly (AGA) and Summit of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) in December 2022.



The 54th AFRAA AGA will be held under the patronage of the Head of State of the Republic of Senegal from 11-13 December 2022 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) at the invitation of Air Senegal.

During the visit, Berthé, Alioune Sarr and Fall deliberated on the state of the airline industry in the country, priorities and plans for the development of the sector, initiatives by AFRAA to address the sustainability of air transport in Africa and the milestones for the staging of the AFRAA AGA.

Addressing a press conference held in Dakar during the visit, Berthé stated: "AFRAA is pleased to convene top leaders of the air transport industry from across the globe for the Assembly in physical format in Senegal. Deliberations at this year's Assembly AGA will focus on the theme: "Acing the Roadmap to Sustainable African Aviation".

This will better prepare stakeholders to continue to rebuild Africa's aviation to make the travel ecosystem more resilient and viable. The Assembly is therefore a critical forum for us to create the much-needed enabling environment for air transport business to thrive and contribute to the continent's development.

The CEO of Air Senegal, Alioune Badara Fall stated: "Hosting the African air transport leaders in Dakar since the advent of the Covid-19 health crisis is special as it offers us a great opportunity to get together again to share our various experiences. We are getting ready to make it a historic summit, one of renewed hope for our sector. There is a lot of potential for African aviation and we need a synergy of actions to release this potential to bring more efficiency to the sector in order to make it sustainable".

In addition to providing an excellent platform for brand visibility through sponsorship, the General Assembly and Summit of AFRAA will present exhibition opportunities for aviation companies to showcase their services, equipment, components, supplies, and IT solutions. The 54th AFRAA AGA will be attended by Chairmen and CEOs from African airlines, ICAO, IATA, AFCAC, civil aviation authorities, airport companies, air navigation services providers as well as aircraft and engine manufacturers, component suppliers, and many other service providers.

This annual biggest gathering of African airline CEOs was last held in-person format in Mauritius in 2019 and is expected to attract over 500 high profile delegates from the aviation industry in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. "AFRAA and Air Senegal are dedicated to ensuring that the air transport industry stakeholders will experience yet another memorable AGA this year in Senegal – the country of Teranga "great hospitality" added MBerthé.