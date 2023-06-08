SkyCell, the innovator and leading manufacturer of temperature-controlled hybrid containers for the pharmaceutical industry, has partnered with Marken to provide advanced shipping solutions for clinical trials pharmaceutical products.

The collaboration will provide Marken, the clinical trials logistics subsidiary of UPS Healthcare, with SkyCell containers to ship critical and temperature-sensitive drugs.

“I am pleased to announce the launch of the Marken Monarch, a product of our dynamic new partnership with SkyCell transporting and safeguarding the supplies of temperature-sensitive clinical pharmaceuticals. From my introductory meeting with Richard Ettl, it was clear that together, Marken and SkyCell, could provide our customers with an unparalleled service, a first in our industry," said Ariette van Strien, President, Marken.

Richard Ettl, CEO and co-founder, SkyCell said, “SkyCell is excited to partner with Marken as we share a common vision of establishing the highest standards for safe and sustainable pharmaceutical transports. This collaboration empowers SkyCell to leverage its cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions within the vital domain of clinical trials, further facilitating the secure distribution of sensitive and valuable pharmaceutical products. SkyCell looks forward, together with Marken, to advancing the standards of shipping in the pharmaceutical transport industry.”

Offering 175 to 270 hours of qualified temperature stability for Refrigerated [2°C to 8°C], Controlled Room Temperature [15°C to 25°C] and Deep Frozen [-60° to -80°C], the Monarch and SkyCell container solution is 34.1% lighter than comparable containers, conditioned to be ready-now and equipped to transport anywhere at any time.

By combining Marken’s unmatched global cold chain network and SkyCell’s leading technical advantages of temperature-controlled packaging, we provide our clients with the most advanced, efficient and sustainable solution than ever before.