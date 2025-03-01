The South African Airways (SAA) Board has welcomed the approval by Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport for the appointment of John M. Lamola as its Group Chief Executive Officer.

The Board is confident that Lamola’s appointment marks a turning point for SAA’s long-term financial health, says an official release.

Lamola has the skill, track record, leadership skills, insight, and vision to guide the national carrier in its continued growth, ensuring that SAA remains a viable regional, continental and global aviation operator, the release added.

"Lamola has been at the helm at SAA as interim CEO since May 2022. He is deeply conversant with the airline’s past and has been intimately involved in planning its future. His proven leadership will ensure stability and continuity in SAA’s governance and operations."

Derek Hanekom, Interim Chairperson, SAA Board says: "The SAA Board is delighted to be able to appoint a solid and dedicated leader well versed in SAA’s fortunes and eager to continue overseeing its take-off into better skies. We wish Professor Lamola and SAA safe flight into an even brighter future."

Lamola ensured SAA’s return to profit-making status - in the 2022/23 financial year, SAA reported a net profit of R252 million, marking its first profitable year since 2012. Revenue in the same year was R5.7 billion, up from R2 billion in the previous financial year, the release added.

The airline has added national, continental, and global routes, flying to 16 destinations by January 2025, in contrast with six destinations in 2021. "It has expanded its fleet from six aircraft to 20 in the same period, including the addition of two Airbus A380s. Since 2021, SAA has increased its workforce from 800 to approximately 2,000 (November 2024), including 140 pilots."

Lamola was CEO at Denel Aviation between 1996 and 2001 and served on the Board of the Airports Company South Africa between 2012 and 2017, the release added.