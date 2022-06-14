The specialist air cargo management company ­– Magma Aviation – has marked the next phase of its growth by moving into a newer and larger office space.

The move came after Magma Aviation's team expanded over the past two years, outgrowing their previously located workspace at the iconic Beehive in Gatwick Airport's original terminal building.

About the move, the company's CEO, Conor Brannigan, said, "During the pandemic we expanded our fleet, taking on two new B747-400F aircraft. This meant that we needed to grow our team to support the increased capacity offering for our partners. Unfortunately, we simply ran out of space at the Beehive".

The difficult decision to leave this historic building was made easier when a new office space became available across the road, in the same building and on the same floor as Magma Aviation's parent company – Chapman Freeborn.

The new office has been fully renovated in a modern and comfortable open-plan style and was a fitting venue for a celebration with the full team in attendance for the first time since before the pandemic.

Conor said, "The feedback from everyone has been very positive. We took the approach of listening to what people wanted out of their work environment and doing our utmost to deliver that. It has paid off, and I love that everyone now really looks forward to coming into the office. I would like to thank our office manager, Lesley Bull, for managing this project from start to finish. Her commitment and eye for detail is reflected in every corner of our new space."

Magma Aviation is now able to look forward to the future from an office that feels like home. With room to grow, the team have many happy years ahead of them in their state-of-the-art new location.