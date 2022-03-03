The results of the International Air Cargo Association's (TIACA) second annual comprehensive survey reveal a more thorough investigation of the sector, with a 62% increase in participation. The replies have been analysed and made public in order to show how the industry has progressed from the initial 'ground zero' review in 2020.

As part of the TIACA Sustainability project, which was launched in November 2019, the organisation performed a large-scale industry research that included supply chain partners from all over the world, as well as from every industrial sector and business size.

The research findings will also feed TIACA's overall sustainability strategy and promote greater work programmes targeting each of the organization's three major areas: People, Planet, and Prosperity, as supported by the report's findings.

"Despite the challenges presented by Covid these past 24 months, sustainability remains a key priority area for the industry and for TIACA as we must reflect the interests of the global society which we collectively serve. We must now take the next leap forward in setting specific targets measuring results and reporting with transparency," stated Glyn Hughes, TIACA Director General.

The report's key findings include 93 per cent of respondents confirming that their sustainability objective is personally backed by their CEO. Only 15 per cent of those polled said Covid had a negative influence on their sustainability efforts. Sustainability is a critical element for 51 per cent of shareholders and 42 per cent of regulators, representing significant improvements over the 2020 report.

Only 50 per cent of companies communicate their Sustainability outcomes with the outside world, compared to 80 per cent across all industries. Compared to the 2020 report, fewer firms have committed resources and budgets, with a decrease of 9 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. 63 per cent of respondents are attempting to reduce their energy use.

The actions of decarbonization vary substantially per industry sector. 25 per cent of respondents said they were unaware of the importance air freight plays in supporting society. 79 per cent of answering airlines and 82 per cent of responding airports are actively attempting to reduce the impact of noise on local populations. 78 per cent of respondents, up from 66 per cent earlier, claim hastened their digital transformation to promote continuous improvement and operational excellence.

"This second annual report clearly demonstrates some great progress in a number of key areas, the increased focus on the people category is a crucial reflection of one of the challenges the industry has been facing, attracting and retaining staff. The report is also extremely valuable in helping establish where next for the TIACA sustainability program and we are excited about our upcoming initiatives to help move the industry forward. We are also examining our own sustainability developments and collaborative relationships are a critical aspect," stated Steven Polmans, Chair of TIACA's Board of Directors.