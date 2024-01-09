Swissport International AG has appointed Frank Dobbelsteijn as global head of operations on 1 January 2023. He succeeds Richard Male, who has served as Swissport’s interim director of global operations since April and recently decided to accept a job offer outside of the company.

Frank will be responsible for aligning the company’s operational priorities with the overall strategic goals while ensuring consistent service delivery and above all safe operations.

“With his vast experience in airport ground operations and the logistics sector, Frank is ideally prepared to take Swissport’s service delivery to the next level in terms of safety, reliability, customer centricity and consistent operational excellence,” says Warwick Brady, president & CEO of Swissport International AG.

With over 30 years of experience in the aviation and logistics sectors in Europe and the United States, Frank brings a wealth of expertise to his new role at Swissport.

Prior to joining Swissport, he played a pivotal role as vice president of Menzies' single-largest station at London Heathrow Airport. He had previously served the company as vice president, USA West Coast and vice president, Los Angeles, start-up project manager Europe and general manager low-cost division, Amsterdam. He also served as senior station manager at Amazon in Los Angeles, where he oversaw the company’s third-largest US distribution center in Los Angeles.

Swissport is also setting the industry benchmark for safe airport operations and overall employee health and safety.