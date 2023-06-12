Swissport appoints three functional group heads
Swissport appoints Group Head of Tax, Group Head of Corporate Finance & Global Head of Procurement.
Swissport, global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, has appointed three seasoned finance professionals: Manon Capel as Group Head of Tax, Viktor Mura as Group Head of Corporate Finance with Accounting and Treasury and Miklos Takacs as Global Head of Procurement.
“We are delighted to welcome Manon, Viktor and Miklos to our team,” says Jourik Hooghe, Chief Financial Officer, Swissport International. “Their expertise and experience will help us enhance our capabilities in the areas of financial accounting, treasury, tax, analytics, and decision support for the business. Ultimately, we want to support data-based investment and commercial decisions to enable profitable growth for the company.”
With 28 years of experience including Global Head of Tax at Upfield – a Unilever-divested portfolio investment of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. in Holland – and EMEA Head of Tax for Staples, Manon brings extensive expertise in complex international tax planning, says an official release.
Mura joined Swissport as Group Head of Corporate Finance on May 1, and will oversee accounting and treasury teams at the company’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. "Prior to Swissport, Mura held senior treasury and financial leadership roles in the aviation industry as well as food and beverage sectors. Mura began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, holds a master’s degree from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and a bachelor’s degree from Budapest Business School."
Takacs joined Swissport on June 1, the release said. "Based in Madrid, Takacs will lead strategic procurement initiatives across the business, drive efficiencies, and optimise Swissport’s procurement function to support the company’s growth and financial success." Prior to Swissport, Takacs played a pivotal role in developing and leading the procurement team at a leading European low-cost airline where he served as Director of Procurement. Takacs holds an MSc in Transportation Engineering from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics.
"In 2022, Swissport provided ground services for some 186 million airline passengers (2021: 97 million) and handled roughly 4.8 million tonnes of air freight (2021: 5.1 million) at 117 air cargo centres worldwide." Swissport, with around 50,000 employees, was active at 292 airports in 45 countries on six continents, the release added.