Swissport, global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, has appointed three seasoned finance professionals: Manon Capel as Group Head of Tax, Viktor Mura as Group Head of Corporate Finance with Accounting and Treasury and Miklos Takacs as Global Head of Procurement.

“We are delighted to welcome Manon, Viktor and Miklos to our team,” says Jourik Hooghe, Chief Financial Officer, Swissport International. “Their expertise and experience will help us enhance our capabilities in the areas of financial accounting, treasury, tax, analytics, and decision support for the business. Ultimately, we want to support data-based investment and commercial decisions to enable profitable growth for the company.”

With 28 years of experience including Global Head of Tax at Upfield – a Unilever-divested portfolio investment of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. in Holland – and EMEA Head of Tax for Staples, Manon brings extensive expertise in complex international tax planning, says an official release.