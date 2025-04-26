TAAG Angola Airlines has taken a major step forward in its cargo business by forming a strategic partnership with Avianca Airlines. The two airlines have signed a Special Prorate Agreement (SPA), a move set to strengthen their cargo operations and widen market access across the Atlantic. Through this collaboration, both carriers aim to offer customers a broader network, better connectivity, and preferential rates, helping to drive business growth and open up new international trade routes.

The agreement, signed in São Paulo, Brazil, was formalised by Nelson Rodrigues de Oliveira, CEO of TAAG Angola Airlines, and Eduardo Arenas, Transformation and Alliances Manager at Avianca Cargo. By joining forces, TAAG and Avianca are setting the stage for a stronger air cargo bridge between Africa and the Americas, enhancing the flow of goods and supporting more efficient logistics operations across both regions.

Through this partnership, TAAG will expand its presence beyond São Paulo, gaining access to key South American markets such as Bogotá in Colombia, Santiago in Chile, Lima in Peru, Montevideo in Uruguay, and Quito in Ecuador. The move is expected to be particularly valuable for businesses in Europe and Africa seeking to tap into growing markets across South America.

At the same time, TAAG is preparing to launch a new dedicated cargo service connecting Luanda to Nairobi. Angola’s finest goods will soon make their way to East Africa aboard TAAG’s Boeing 737-800 freighter. Nairobi, often considered the commercial heartbeat of East Africa, presents vast business opportunities, and the new service will create a fast and efficient corridor linking the two regions. Scheduled weekly flights will offer exporters and importers a reliable and direct route between Luanda’s ports and Kenya’s dynamic markets.

This latest expansion of TAAG’s cargo network highlights the airline’s commitment to becoming a key player in the African and international cargo sectors. It also underlines the growing importance of African markets in global trade discussions. Strengthening logistics chains, fostering international business opportunities, and offering new gateways for imports and exports remain central to TAAG’s broader cargo strategy.

With the launch of the Luanda-Nairobi service and its partnership with Avianca, TAAG Angola Airlines is paving the way for a new era in transcontinental air cargo transport.