Boeing and TAAG Angola Airlines announced that Angola's national carrier is adding the highly fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner to its fleet with an order for four widebody jets.

"Our goal is to work with the best manufacturers in the world towards a multi-type fleet, in order to ensure we have the appropriate airplanes for each flight typology, namely our intercontinental connections," says Eduardo Fairen, CEO, TAAG Angola Airlines. "The 787 option suits our intent for modern, size-wise and efficient equipment, able to progressively replace our current widebody fleet, and provide our customers with an improved flight experience."

Anbessie Yitbarek, Vice President, Commercial Sales and Marketing, Africa, Boeing adds: "The 787 Dreamliner will enable TAAG Angola Airlines to open new routes and expand their international network. The Dreamliner's market-leading efficiency and passenger comfort will advance the carrier's fleet modernisation plans."

TAAG Angola Airlines currently flies five 777-300ER (Extended Range) jets, three 777-200ERs and seven 737-700s to 12 destinations across Africa, Europe, South America and China, the release added.

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook for Africa projects that the continent will need 1,025 airplanes over the next two decades. Overall, African air traffic growth is forecast at 7.4 percent, the third highest among global regions and above the global average growth of 6.1 percent.