Tanzania has decided to withdraw the approvals for Kenya Airways to operate passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam under Third and Fourth Freedom Traffic Rights w.e.f. January 22, 2024. "This is to reciprocate the decision by the aeronautical authorities of the Republic of Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company under Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and third countries," says a public notice from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority.





The notice, signed by Hamza S. Johari, Director General, Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority adds: "This is contrary to Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding on air services between Tanzania and Kenya signed on November 24, 2016 in Nairobi, Kenya."

