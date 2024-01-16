Tanzania suspends Kenya Airways passenger flights
Approval for passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam withdrawn w.e.f. January 22, 2024.
Tanzania has decided to withdraw the approvals for Kenya Airways to operate passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam under Third and Fourth Freedom Traffic Rights w.e.f. January 22, 2024.
"This is to reciprocate the decision by the aeronautical authorities of the Republic of Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company under Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and third countries," says a public notice from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority.
The notice, signed by Hamza S. Johari, Director General, Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority adds: "This is contrary to Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding on air services between Tanzania and Kenya signed on November 24, 2016 in Nairobi, Kenya."
Tanzania will strive to adhere to the principles of Chicago Convention 1944 and bilateral air service agreement between states, the notice added.
Kenya Airways operates four flights every day between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.
Kenya Airways, in response, says it is aware of the public notice issued by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority on January 15, 2024 rescinding the approvals of the airline to operate passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam w.e.f January 22, 2024.
"Kenya Airways is engaging the civil aviation authorities and relevant government agencies in Kenya and Tanzania to find a solution to ensure there are no flight disruptions between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam."