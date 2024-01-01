The board of directors of Turkish Airlines announced the appointment of Ali Türk as the Chief Cargo Officer replacing Turhan Özen who has been serving as the Chief Cargo Officer since October 7, 2016.

Özen will be leaving his position due to his career preferences, says an official announcement. "Turkish Airlines would like to thank Turhan Özen for his valuable contributions to our incorporation and wish him continued success in his career."

Türk joined Turkish Airlines in 2011 as Vice President, Cargo Operations and served as Senior Vice President, Turkish Cargo in 2012. He has been working as Executive Vice President, Supply Chain Management, at Turkcell since March 2017.

The board of Turkish Airlines also decided to appoint Mehmet Akif Konar as Chief Operating Officer who will be serving as a proxy until obtaining necessary permits from civil aviation authorities replacing Chief Commercial Officer Kerem Sarp.

Sarp will continue his duties as Chief Executive Officer at Ajet Hava Taşımacılığı. "We wish success to our rejoining senior executives Mehmet Akif Konar and Ali Türk in their new roles," the release added.

Proud of work at Turkish Airlines: Özen