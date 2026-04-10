Turkish Airlines has announced changes to its executive management structure, appointing Murat Şeker as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, and Ahmet Olmuştur as Chief Executive Officer. The appointments are aligned with the airline’s corporate objectives and mark a transition in leadership at Turkish Airlines.

Şeker, who has held roles in finance, treasury, and investor relations, most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at the airline. His academic background includes a degree in industrial engineering from Marmara University, a Master’s in Economics from Sabancı University, and a PhD in Economics from the University of Minnesota. His earlier career includes work at the World Bank, where he contributed to policy reports and studies on innovation, entrepreneurship, and trade between 2008 and 2013.

Following his tenure at the World Bank, Şeker joined Ziraat Bank as Senior Vice President of Financial Institutions and Investor Relations, overseeing international funding and relationships with financial institutions. He also held board positions across subsidiaries, including Ziraat Investment, Ziraat Private Pension, and Ziraat Insurance. He joined Turkish Airlines as CFO in July 2016, where he managed financing, treasury operations, accounting, procurement, and investor relations. He has also served on the airline’s board and executive committee since March 2021.

Şeker is also a member of the Financial Advisory Council of the International Air Transport Association and has served as its Chair since 2025, advising on financial sector policy matters. He has also been engaged in academia and received his Professorship title in December 2025 after teaching at Boğaziçi University.

Ahmet Olmuştur has been appointed CEO after serving in commercial and revenue management roles within the airline. He previously held the position of Chief Commercial Officer and was responsible for strategic sales and marketing operations. His academic background includes a degree in Business Administration from Marmara University and an MBA through an international programme involving institutions in New York, London, and Paris.

Olmuştur began his career at Turkish Airlines in 2000 as a part-time employee at the call centre and progressed through roles in revenue management, including Flight Analyst and Senior Vice President of Revenue Management. He later led functions including global distribution systems, pricing strategies, and network planning. His tenure has also included oversight of customer experience and the Miles&Smiles loyalty programme.

In addition to his responsibilities within the airline, Olmuştur serves on the boards of SunExpress and Turkish Technic and is a member of the IATA Distribution Advisory Council. He is also involved in several institutions, including the Prof. Fuat Sezgin Research Foundation, the Turkish Golf Federation, and the Turkish National Olympic Committee.

The airline stated that the new management structure is aimed at strengthening its position in global aviation, supported by its human resources and growth plans. Turkish Airlines operates a fleet of 526 aircraft serving 358 destinations across 133 countries as part of its global network.