Global valuation and data provider VesselsValue announced the rebranding of its aviation offering under a new name VV Aviation.

"Whilst VesselsValue's legacy lies in maritime, the rebrand of the aviation services reflects the company's continued investment in and expansion of their aviation offering," an official statement said.

The aviation team at VesselsValue has grown to 80 full-time staff out of over 220 employees company-wide. The team includes aircraft appraisal experts, ex- lessors, PhD level modellers, technical developers, analysts and researchers across multiple offices in the U.K. and Asia.

"VV Aviation, a VesselsValue brand, presents a fast and refreshing new approach to aircraft values and transactions," says Chief Strategy Officer Adrian Economakis. "It not only brings much needed algorithm driven, daily updated values for each individual aircraft in the global fleet but also provides clear and transparent supporting data, namely transactions with prices, time series, value analytics, aircraft activity and valuation accuracy statistics. This helps our clients track changes in values in close to real time and to develop a clear understanding of the market, risks and opportunities."

A key feature of VV Aviation is the provision of daily updated algorithm-driven values based on aircraft transactions, specifications and real-time changes in market sentiment. "The service also provides historical value time series, proprietary fleet database for all live and on order aircraft, ADS-B tracking, derived aircraft activity intelligence capabilities, and, crucially, visible transactions with prices and comments," the statement said.

Since soft launching six months ago, VV Aviation data has been used to inform unfolding news stories across the globe highlighting value changes compared to shipping, ownership breakdown, orders and production rates as well as tracking aircraft and levels of congestion at airports.