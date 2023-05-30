Swiss Aviation Software (Swiss-AS) and Volocopter signed a multi-year contract for AMOS, Swiss-AS’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) software.

"AMOS will be used to manage Volocopter’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft fleet worldwide," says a release from Volocopter.

"Seamless software integration will ensure continued fleet airworthiness, offer aircraft reliability monitoring and analysis, and act as an interface to Volocopter’s proprietary digital operating system, the VoloIQ. This is the first time Swiss-AS is collaborating in an urban air mobility (UAM) setting, a key development as Volocopter prepares for entry into service in 2024."

Volocopter is set to receive type certification (TC) in 2024 for its VoloCity, a 2-seater electric air taxi built for city use, the release added. "The company will be the first to launch commercial services in Europe that meet the same very high safety standards commercial airliners must satisfy. Besides product certification, a successful industry launch and future operations scale-up require a solid UAM ecosystem. Plus, eVTOL fleets in global megacities will need to deliver fast turnaround times to maximise vertiport and airport space and provide an efficient customer service.

"AMOS excels at managing vehicle configuration traceability throughout its life cycle, a critical aspect of proper aircraft fleet maintenance. Further, such aspects include component design/purchase dates, installation/replacement dates, and total operating hours. AMOS will also monitor ground handling operations, deploy the relevant tools, and manage ground staff assignments. Ground technicians will use AMOSmobile/EXEC, a touch-optimised mobile maintenance solution for live data streams. Further, artificial intelligence (AI) will enable reliability monitoring to improve fleet management efficiency."

Volocopter’s VoloIQ backbone will monitor customer-facing services like the booking process as well as aircraft location and status and battery health, the release added. "Interlinking Volocopter’s air- and ground-side operations will create a fast, transparent, and safe fleet management system to support eVTOL operations scaling."

Fabiano Faccoli, CEO, Swiss Aviation Software says: “We are looking forward to stepping into the future of urban air mobility with Volocopter. Signing with Volocopter is confirmation that AMOS stands for innovation! All Swiss-AS employees received the news with excitement and we look forward to cooperating with the UAM pioneer Volocopter, who is designing the customer journey from A to Z while complying with the highest safety standards.”

Oliver Reinhardt, Chief Risk and Certification Officer, Volocopter adds: “With Swiss-AS as a partner, Volocopter is making strides to ensure that the maintenance of our VoloCity is managed and executed efficiently and foolproof. The AMOS software has a proven track record in the aviation industry – giving us confidence to obtain our Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) and Maintenance Organisation Approval (MOA), which is essential for our entry into service. Its compatibility with our VoloIQ is a must-have to provide outstanding customer service.”