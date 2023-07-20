RwandAir, Rwanda's flag carrier airline, has appointed Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) as its cargo handling partner for its new direct flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The airline currently operates three non-stop Airbus A330 flights each week between Paris and Kigali, Rwanda's capital. This is the carrier's first direct route to France. RwandAir's new route is the airline's 25th destination.

Yvonne Makolo, CEO, RwandAir says,“We are excited and proud to celebrate the start of RwandAir’s new three-times-a-week service to Paris from Kigali. We know this fantastic new route to the French capital will prove very popular with our customers. We look forward to growing our presence in the French market as we continue to expand our international route network and connect Africa with Europe and more overseas destinations.”

WFS will provide full cargo handling services for RwandAir, supporting the airline’s freight forwarding customers and its GSA partner in France, Network Airline Services (NAS). Flights depart from Paris CDG every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, providing the only direct air service between the two countries.



Laurent Bernard, VP Cargo France, WFS, comments, “RwandAir is another prestigious airline client for WFS in France and we are proud to have been chosen to support its ambitious growth strategy, connecting Paris with the heart of Africa. RwandAir is recognised for its on-time performance, customer service, and safety and these reflect WFS’ own core values. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”