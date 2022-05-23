Wiremind Cargo, a leading French technology company, has released CargoStack, a full SaaS Cargo Management System (CMS) suite that enables increased air cargo activity steering through AI-driven insights.

CargoStack is Wiremind Cargo's first comprehensive product suite aimed at ensuring smooth contact between airlines, GHAs, GSAs, and forwarders. The CMS, which is based on a SaaS core system, allows airlines to manage their complete cargo operation, from scheduling to live capacity and reservations, products and customer management, flight optimization, and loading. Because all data points within CargoStack are linked to respective APIs, its strategic modules may be readily incorporated into the airline's IT infrastructure, whether to its own systems or those of its forwarding clients, as well as its GSA and GHA partners.

"Connectivity is the future, and we want our customers to be able to concentrate fully on their sales and operational activities, benefitting from highly innovative system support. Gone are the days where IT often posed a hindrance to work processes. Our technology offers data and insights that enable improved decision making and far more efficient workflows. Seamless integration and ultimate user experience is our aim," Nathanaël de Tarade, Chief Executive Officer of Wiremind Cargo, explains. "When it comes to setting up CargoStack, the airline simply tells us who CargoStack should be plugged with, and we make it happen."

The whole system architecture was created to increase the airline's competitive edge, and three key aspects set CargoStack apart from other CMS solutions on the market.

The first and greatest benefit is the superb user experience. CargoStack's distinct appearance and feel are important factors in its rapid and simple adoption.

Second, CargoStack incorporates Wiremind Cargo's flagship capacity optimization module, SkyPallet - a game changer in cargo steering and flight planning since it allows for flight optimization at all phases of the trip. SkyPallet, which is utilised by major international airlines, improves quoting, booking acceptance, flight management, and ULD build-up plans.

Third, CargoStack's Revenue Management capabilities, which were designed by an industry-recognized data science team and are capable of managing well over 150 million bookings per year.

"With CargoStack, as with all Wiremind Cargo products, our customers are purchasing perfection in evolution. We offer a fully functional CMS that benefits from the periodic release of new features as we continue to further enhance and fine-tune functionalities," de Tarade states.

Since CargoStack is a software as a service (SaaS) offering, users benefit from competitive and very cost-effective maintenance and deployment options, as well as a system that can easily keep up with the dynamic developments in the air cargo business.