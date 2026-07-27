Avalon Cargo Melbourne has welcomed the first-ever scheduled Saudia Cargo freighter service from Riyadh via Kuala Lumpur, making history as the first Australian airport to receive freight under the Australia-Saudi Logistics Alliance (ASL Alliance).

In this episode of Business of Cargo, Shefali Ranawat explores how the new route strengthens Australia-Gulf trade, why Avalon Airport is emerging as a major international cargo hub, and what this means for exporters and the future of global air freight.