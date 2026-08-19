ShareTweetWhatsappTelegramLinkedIniiiiiEmailPrintFrom Denmark to Papua New Guinea, 100,000 HPV vaccine vials are making their way through a complex cold-chain supply chain highlighting how air cargo and logistics can play a lifesaving role in delivering vaccines safely and on time.AirCargoAviationLogisticsHealthcareLogisticsColdChainVaccineLogisticsHPVVaccineCervicalCancerPreventionLastMileDeliverySupplyChainHumanitarianLogisticsUNICEFPapuaNewGuineaLifeSavingLogisticsCargoWithAPurposeBusinessOfCargoOur Correspondentinternal