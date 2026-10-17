In this episode of Business of Cargo, we explore Aramex’s new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GMR Airports, covering airports operated by GMR across India.

The proposed collaboration will explore upgrades to express cargo terminals, including dedicated truck docks, screening systems, dedicated cargo space and integrated customs clearance. The two companies are also considering a warehouse with direct airside corridor access, targeted for March 2027, subject to a definitive agreement.