Passenger jets grabbed the headlines at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, but the air cargo industry made some of the biggest moves behind the scenes.

In this episode of Business of Cargo, we cover:

1. MSC Air Cargo's order for five Boeing 777-8 Freighters

2. Azorra's launch into the freighter market with 20 Embraer E190F conversions

3. SCAT Airlines' first Boeing 767-300BCF for Kazakhstan

4. GE Aerospace's latest engine order from National Airlines