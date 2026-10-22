Boeing has delivered its 200th 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF), marking a major milestone for one of the world’s best-selling standard-body freighter programmes.

In this episode of Business of Cargo, Shefali Ranawat looks back at the programme’s launch in 2016 and explores how the converted passenger aircraft became an important part of the express, e-commerce and regional air cargo networks.

From Boeing’s original market bet to the growth of express cargo and e-commerce, discover why the 737-800BCF has become such an important aircraft in global logistics.

🎥 Watch the full episode of Business of Cargo.

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