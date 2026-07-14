How did a small cooperative of nine Danish truckers become the world's largest freight forwarder by revenue?

In this episode of Business of Cargo, we trace DSV's remarkable journey from its founding in 1976 to its rise as a global logistics leader. Discover how a series of strategic acquisitions, disciplined execution, and a long-term growth strategy transformed DSV into one of the biggest names in freight forwarding culminating in its landmark acquisition of DB Schenker.

Watch the full story to understand how DSV reshaped the global logistics industry and became a dominant force in air freight, ocean freight, road transport, and supply chain solutions.