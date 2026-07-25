IATA makes history | Saadia Zahidi becomes first woman Director General
For the first time in its 80-year history, Saadia Zahidi has been appointed as IATA's first female Director General. A long-time leader at the World Economic Forum, Zahidi will take charge on 1 November 2026, succeeding Willie Walsh.
In this episode of Business of Cargo, we explore:
Why Saadia Zahidi's appointment is historic
Her background at the World Economic Forum
Why IATA chose a leader from outside aviation
The legacy of Willie Walsh
What's next for IATA and the global airline industry
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