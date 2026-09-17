Drones are changing healthcare logistics in the hilly and remote areas of Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Since January 2026, the healthcare drone network has completed more than 1,800 flights, covered over 71,000 km and transported more than 2,200 diagnostic samples, alongside medicines, vaccines and emergency medical supplies. The programme has supported more than 9,000 diagnostic tests and reached over 24,500 patients.

The programme, supported by The UPS Foundation, UPS Flight Forward, UPS Healthcare and Redwing Labs, is designed to connect remote health facilities with laboratories and larger healthcare centres faster.

Phase 2 has now expanded the network, including a new route connecting Gannela Primary Health Centre with RK Nagar village.

A closer look at how drone logistics is helping bridge healthcare gaps in hard-to-reach regions.