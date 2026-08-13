National Airlines recently flew a Boeing 777 Freighter nonstop from Prestwick, Scotland, to Melbourne, Australia, covering 15,850 km in 19 hours and 23 minutes in response to an urgent Aircraft on Ground (AOG) requirement.

The mission highlights the high-stakes world of AOG logistics, where speed can matter more than cost. Dedicated charters, specialised handling and 24/7 response teams are increasingly helping airlines get critical aircraft parts where they need to be fast.