When disaster strikes, air cargo doesn't wait, it delivers hope.

After the devastating June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela, the global air cargo industry came together to move life-saving aid when it was needed most.

From Amazon Air's first-ever humanitarian air bridge to relief flights by DHL, LATAM Cargo, FedEx, Avianca Cargo, Atlas Air, Abra Group, DSV, GOL, DP World, Air Charter Service and many others, the industry proved that air cargo is far more than freight—it's a lifeline.

Watch the latest episode of Business of Cargo to see how aviation united to bring critical supplies, connectivity and hope to communities in crisis,