The Queen of the Skies has landed at Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai International Airport has reached another major cargo milestone, welcoming a Boeing 747-400F, operated by National Airlines, on August 24.

The arrival of the N569CA from Frankfurt-Hahn marks the largest aircraft yet to land at NMIA, following a rapid progression from narrowbody freighters to widebody operations and now the iconic 747 jumbo freighter.