Australia’s newest international airport has put cargo first.

Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) began commercial freighter operations on July 24, 2026 — three months before its first scheduled passenger flight.

With 24/7 operations, no curfew and dedicated cargo infrastructure, WSI is positioned to become a major new air freight gateway for Sydney and New South Wales.

The airport’s first-stage cargo precinct can initially handle up to 270,000 tonnes of freight annually, with long-term capacity planned to reach 1.8 million tonnes. The facility includes space for multiple widebody and domestic freighters and provides direct access to major logistics corridors through the M12 and M7 motorways.

Qantas Freight, Menzies Aviation, dnata Cargo, Texel Air and Team Global Express are among the cargo partners supporting the airport’s launch.

In this episode of Business of Cargo, we explore why WSI’s cargo-first strategy, round-the-clock operations and purpose-built freight infrastructure could reshape Australia’s air cargo landscape