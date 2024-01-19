Drone Delivery Canada or DDC announced, that with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada, it has entered into multiple commercial agreements executed by the company on January 9, 2024. These agreements involve partnerships with Edmonton International Airport (YEG), Apple Express Courier Ltd., BBE Expediting Ltd., and MFN Management Inc. (a wholly owned corporation of Montana First Nation). The purpose of these agreements is to implement DDC's acclaimed and patented drone delivery solution at Edmonton International Airport.

The agreements, with an aggregate value of CAD 417,000, will run for 12 months, says a release from DDC. Under the terms of the agreements, DDC will expand the defined route delivery from YEG with an additional DroneSpot at a medical clinic located in Leduc, Alberta. Cargo delivery will take place from YEG to the medical clinic while also maintaining the current delivery route from YEG to the off airport DroneSpot in Leduc County, which formed the delivery route for the first phase of the project, the release added.

All operations will be conducted under applicable Canadian regulations and/or Transport Canada special approvals with flights remotely piloted by DDC from its Operations Control Centre located in Vaughan, Ontario. Additionally, the Canary Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) will be used on this route once operational.

DDC will commence deployment of the site infrastructure shortly and expects to begin providing drone delivery services under the commercial agreements later in 2024.

“This next phase will enable us to further expand our delivery capabilities, showcase our Canary RPA, and explore new use cases for RPA delivery within the YEG area,” says Steve Magirias, CEO, Drone Delivery Canada.

Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport adds: “As we build out the drone delivery demand, we continue to safely innovate the process through a collaborative approach with our partners. Alongside Leduc County and the City of Leduc, we are proud to advance sustainable solutions to first and final-mile delivery at Edmonton International Airport and the surrounding region. Part of our commitment to being net zero by 2040 is creating opportunities for sustainable transportation and aviation, and we are excited to continue supporting and enhancing the future of drone delivery in the Edmonton Metro Region.”

Nasser Syed, CEO, Apple Express Courier: “We are excited to collaborate with our Edmonton partners as we explore novel approaches to meet the growing demands of our healthcare and technology customers. Cutting-edge last-mile delivery solutions are essential in exceeding client expectations today and in the evolving future.”

Heather Stewart, President, BBE Expediting: “As we continue to find new ways to digitise the supply chain, BBE is excited to participate in this innovative drone delivery project alongside our partners in Edmonton. Finding ways to push the boundaries on what is possible for remote deliveries is important to the future health of logistics.”

George Addai, General Manager, MFN Management says: “As a company, we are always looking for innovative and sustainable opportunities for growth. We hope to develop some services and opportunities from this project to support our corporate growth strategy.”

The YEG drone delivery project, which began with the execution of an agreement with YEG in 2019, won an Xcellence Award for innovation from the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International in 2022 and became commercially operational in May 2022. During the first phase of the project, over 2,400 flights with a total flight distance of over 6,500km were completed. The new agreements add a second leg to the operations originating out of the central DroneSpot at YEG.