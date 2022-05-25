DRONAMICS, the leading middle-mile cargo drone developer and operator, today announced that it has obtained the EU's Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC). The LUC is recognised in all EU member states and provides drone operators with significant business opportunities across the single market.



The announcement made during EBACE (European Business Aviation Conference Exhibition) comes at a key moment as the company prepares for the first commercial flights of its flagship Black Swan aircraft later this year. Carrying 350 kg at a distance of up to 2,500 km, the Black Swan aims to transform supply chains by making fulfilment more efficient, resulting in cost, time and carbon emission savings.

"During the past several months, our dedicated CAD inspectors, who did the job diligently, validated our belief in new technologies and innovation within the aviation industry. Since the initial contact with DRONAMICS, the operational concept, the experienced and passionate team, and above all the company mission, made us believe that DRONAMICS will be the pioneer of a new, safe, and exciting era of the drone cargo long range operation. I would also like to thank the Rangelov Brothers and DRONAMICS' Airline team for selecting Malta for their new LUC and we are proud to have DRONAMICS as our new member of the 9H community.", Capt. Charles Pace, director general of Civil Aviation Directorate Transport Malta (TM-CAD)

"Becoming the first cargo drone company to obtain LUC certification is a huge milestone for us and validates years of hard work in developing our unique and market-leading solution. Our team has been involved in numerous AOCs on several continents before, and we are continuously impressed with the world-class professionalism and expertise of Transport Malta, coupled with a pro-innovation mindset. With the support of such a sophisticated and technologically advanced regulator, and with Malta as our European operations base, we are well placed to progress our operations and start serving key routes across the Mediterranean later this year and continue our future expansion so that we can achieve our mission to enable same-day delivery for everyone, everywhere." – said Sergio Oliveira e Silva, COO of DRONAMICS.

DRONAMICS is the first cargo drone company to secure the licence granted by the Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate (TM - CAD), the country's Civil Aviation Authority. It allows it to self-authorise flight operations of its Black Swan aircraft across EU countries, including Beyond Visual Line Of Sight (BVLOS) operations.

DRONAMICS plans to scale up its operations and run its first commercial flights out of Malta and Italy later this year. With Malta as its European operations base, DRONAMICS is well placed to operate its first routes over the Mediterranean, linking key hubs across the region.