DRONAMICS, the leading middle-mile cargo drone developer and operator, is partnering with FlightSafety International on an advanced training programme for its remote pilots and engineers.

FlightSafety International is the leading training provider for pilots and maintenance technicians with over 70 years of experience. Its training programs are approved by the EASA, FAA and many other aviation regulatory authorities, according to the announcement by DRONAMICS.

The on-going partnership will ensure the growing pool of pilots of the DRONAMICS Black Swan aircraft maintain the highest industry standards in operational excellence and safety.

Announced at this year's European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE), the partnership comes at a key moment as the company prepares for the first commercial flights of its flagship Black Swan aircraft later this year. To meet the increasing resourcing requirements that come with DRONAMICS' growth plans, the two companies are planning future co-development of a training academy for UAV pilots, the statement said.

"For us at DRONAMICS, safety is the foundation of successful operations," says COO Sergio Oliveira e Silva. "This is why we are partnering with FlightSafety International to offer on-going support in state-of-the-art training for our pilots and engineers. As we accelerate towards our first commercial flights later this year, FlightSafety will ensure our remote commercial pilots are always trained to and maintain the highest standards in operational excellence and safety."

Joint future plans include the co-development of an academy that will ensure we are well placed to meet the resourcing requirements of running the world's first drone cargo airline, Silva added.

DRONAMICS's Black Swan will be able to carry 350 kg of cargo to a distance of up to 2,500 km at up to 80 percent lower cost than any aircraft in existence, enabling same-day shipping for a variety of industries including pharma, food, and e-commerce. The Black Swan operates at up to 75 percent lower emissions than alternative middle-mile modes of transport, including air freight, the statement said.

FlightSafety International is the world's premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organisations. The company provides training for pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. FlightSafety operates the world's largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at learning centres and training locations in the United States, Canada, France and the United Kingdom.