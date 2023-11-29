Dronamics and Qatar Airways Cargo announced an interline agreement, the world's first interline agreement between an international airline and a cargo drone airline. The interline agreement allows the extension of the delivery networks of both partners, significantly increasing their reach as well as providing access to areas previously hard to reach by traditional air freight, says an official release. "Through the agreement, Dronamics can offer cargo services from any of its droneports, initially in Greece, to the wider Qatar Airways Cargo network including destinations such as Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and the United States. Qatar Airways Cargo is able to access remote locations that Dronamics serves such as the Greek islands."





Through this network expansion, Dronamics customers can make a single booking to transport goods from a Dronamics droneport to any destination that the interline joint network covers and vice versa, the release said. "The potential for the flow of goods from pharma to food, e-commerce, mail and parcels to spare parts is significant, enabling rapid and reliable shipments to and from locations not sufficiently covered by air freight."

