Dronamics, the world’s first cargo drone airline with licence to operate in Europe, raised $40 million in pre-Series A funding from venture capital funds and angel investors from 12 countries. "This amount includes funds received from Founders Factory, Speedinvest, Eleven Capital, and most recently the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of the Tawazun Council, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates," says an official release.

Svilen Rangelov, co-Founder and CEO, Dronamics

Svilen Rangelov, co-Founder and CEO, Dronamics says: “The investment from SDF, Founders Factory, Speedinvest and Eleven Capital is a strong validation of our goal to bring our cargo drone solution to more people and businesses around the world. Their confidence in Dronamics confirms the strength of our business model and we are excited to continue growing and achieving success with the support of our investment partners.”