Emirates Post Group (EPG) and Dronamics, the world’s first cargo drone airline and a leading innovator in cargo drone technology, have signed a letter of intent (LoI) to explore solutions in logistics through advanced cargo drone capabilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The LoI, signed during the official launch of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster in Abu Dhabi, marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration set to redefine cargo drone delivery in the UAE. SAVI is set to become a globally leading smart and autonomous vehicle hub, with dominance across air, land, and sea, attracting relevant OEMs, startups, researchers, and talent," says a release from Dronamics.

Under the terms of the LoI, EPG will explore and trial Dronamics' cargo drone service to enable same-day, middle-mile and long-range deliveries, the release added. "Both organisations will collaborate towards developing a comprehensive cargo drone delivery network in the UAE and GCC. Once successfully piloted, EPG intends to integrate this innovative technology into its logistics network and enable access of the technology to the wider logistics industry. In addition, EPG intends to be a launch partner of the future Dronamics UAE joint venture to support the expansion of their cargo drone operations in the region."

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO, Emirates Post Group says: “With a shared vision of reshaping the future of the logistics sector, EPG and Dronamics are dedicated to enhancing cargo delivery speed, sustainability, and efficiency by deploying state-of-the-art drone technology. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the advancement of autonomous cargo drone transportation.”

Svilen Rangelov, CEO and Co-Founder, Dronamics adds: "Partnering with Emirates Post Group provides us with the exciting opportunity to work on our expansion to the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates. Through this agreement, we will look to implement our unique middle-mile cargo drone technology for the UAE market in service of EPG, its customers and its universal service mandate - an important step to achieving our vision of enabling same-day delivery for everyone everywhere."

EPG will enable Dronamics, through its postal and express business managed by Emirates Post, to conduct Proof-of-Concept (POC) flights in the UAE with at least one drone aircraft by 2024, the release added.

Also Read - Dronamics Black Swan cargo drone takes first flight in Bulgaria