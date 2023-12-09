Ethiopia’s first long-range drone network has completed a 30-day project delivering medical items including 6936 vaccine doses in 44 flights to six hard-to-reach communities.

The first two deliveries in the network included vaccines against tuberculosis, poliovirus, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib, and hepatitis B, says an official release from Red Lightning. "These deliveries carried enough vaccines to supply these target locations for one month and marked a significant step in improving healthcare delivery in Ethiopia's most remote regions."

Australian drone company Swoop Aero's automated, remote piloted aircraft Kite can fly up to 120 kilometres with a three kg payload before requiring a battery swap, the release added. "To reach the most remote clinics, a battery swap location has been established midway, extending the network's reach to 240 kilometres from the distribution hub. The drone flies pre-planned routes that have been mapped to avoid obstacles such as mountains, power lines, and buildings. Kite, takes-off and lands vertically, allowing for two-way delivery providing the ability to speed diagnostic samples from hard-to-reach communities to central labs."