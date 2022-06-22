A subsidiary of Eve Holding, Inc. (Eve) and a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, Fahari Aviation, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in March 2022 for up to 40 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. The agreement calls for coordinated research through a working group to build and grow the UAM market as well as a commercial model for cargo drone operations in Kenya. The project is scheduled to begin delivery in 2026.

Eve's eVTOL lift & cruise vehicle is electric-powered and has the most practical design in terms of efficiency and certification. Its numerous rotors are utilised to take off and land vertically, and at cruising altitude, the rear propellers power the aircraft forward like in wing-borne flight, giving a low-noise experience and making it simpler to navigate about cities while avoiding traffic jams.

"Urban air mobility is the future of transport and we are honoured to be the champions of this in the region. The journey to realise the dream of eVTOL vehicles in Kenya is on course, and the partnership with Eve is a key achievement for us as part of the strategy to adopt new technologies as a growth strategy for the sustainable development of Africa," said Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Airways.

"This is a new chapter of the Eve and Fahari Aviation partnership to strengthen both companies' commitment to establishing the foundations that will sustainably support the ecosystem for urban air mobility in Kenya. Last year, we announced a collaboration to develop operational models for Fahari Aviation's key markets, and today's announcement confirms that it is evolving successfully," said Andre Stein, co-CEO, Eve.

Kenya Airways introduced a new subsidiary in 2021 and it is all set for commercial drone operations.

Fahari Aviation has been focusing on innovative and sustainable solutions to various issues such as traffic congestion, sightseeing, parcel delivery, agriculture, and wildlife protection, and Eve's zero-emission, low-noise, and accessible eVTOL, combined with its global experience, will benefit Kenya's development of air mobility.